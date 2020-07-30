FIR against Odia film actor for misbehaving with a girl

Bhubaneswar, July 30 (IANS) An FIR has been lodged against Odia film actor Pintu Nanda and two of his associates for allegedly misbehaving and abusing a girl at a shooting set in Bhubaneswar.

The girl has lodged the complaint at Nayapali Police Station here on Wednesday evening alleging that the Odia actor demanded sexual favours in return for being cast in films.

The actor has been summoned by the police to appear in person within 15 days.

The girl, in a video, alleged that Nanda abused and misbehaved with her at the shooting set.

“Pintu Nanda told me to please him and the movie director. He offered to help me establish contacts with known persons in the industry. As I refused to do so and was leaving the shooting set, Nanda and his associates forced me to sit in a car,” she said.

The girl alleged they also touched her inappropriately.

Meanwhile, Nanda refuted the allegations levelled by the girl.

“I did not know the girl. A junior artist supplier brought her to the shooting set. The allegations are baseless and fabricated,” he said.

–IANS

cd/rs/