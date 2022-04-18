INDIA

FIR against Surjewala, Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, 32 others for unlawful assembly in K’taka

NewsWire
0
4

Karnataka police have booked an FIR against 36 persons, including AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, in connection with assembling unlawfully to lay siege to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence, police said on Monday.

The Congress had organised the programme on April 13 to lay siege to the CM Bommai’s residence and Congress leaders were stopped midway. They were arrested and released later.

The agitation was staged demanding immediate arrest of former minister K.S. Eshwarappa following the suicide of a contractor who held Eshwarappa responsible for his death.

Cases were filed against the agitators under the Section 103 of the Karnataka Police Act (penalty for contravention of orders), IPC Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 143 (unlawful assembly).

Shivakumar has stated that: “The police had arrested us en route to CM Bommai’s residence and released later. Now they have lodged an FIR. Former minister Eshwarappa violated prohibitory orders to carry out protest marches and staged protests. Why is there no case on him?” he questioned.

The ruling BJP is foisting cases on Congress leaders. Why has CM Bommai not ordered to lodge cases on those who recited Hindu prayers in a church? Muslims vendors were troubled in fares, no cases on them. Instead CM Bommai is asking what is wrong with moral policing. CM Bommai is supporting moral policing in the state, he charged.

20220418-125804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Killers of SI identified, will be brought to justice: J&K Police

    Railways ferries another 160 MT oxygen to Karnataka

    Over 50% feel scrapping of Article 370 solved the J&K issue

    ED to send second notice to nephew of Punjab CM’ in...