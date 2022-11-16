An FIR has been filed on Wednesday against Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged derogatory comments about Trinamool Congress legislator from Jhargram constituency and West Bengal minister, Birbaha Hansda, who is from the tribal community.

Recently, a video clip went viral in which Adhikari was heard saying in public that “Birbaha Hansda will remain beneath his shoes”.

Adhikari’s comments also somewhat coincided with a phase when the state’s political arena experienced heat over a derogatory remark by Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Minister for Correctional Services Akhil Giri on the physical appearance of President, Droupadi Murmu.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had personally apologised for Giri’s comments, and also questioned that why action should not be taken against Adhikari for making comments about Hansda — a woman hailing from the tribal community.

On Wednesday, Hansda filed an FIR at the Jhargram Police Station.

She said that by making derogatory comments against her, Adhikari has actually insulted the entire tribal community.

“I represent the tribal community in the assembly. So, such comments hurt the sentiments of the entire community. Suvendu Adhikari is himself a public representative. Such comments are not acceptable…,” she said.

She also informed that the FIR has been filed under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress activists staged protest demonstrations at several places throughout Wednesday protesting against the comments by the leader of the opposition. The state’s ruling party has also initiated a massive social media campaign in the matter.

