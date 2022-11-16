INDIA

FIR against Suvendu Adhikari for comments on woman tribal minister

NewsWire
0
0

An FIR has been filed on Wednesday against Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged derogatory comments about Trinamool Congress legislator from Jhargram constituency and West Bengal minister, Birbaha Hansda, who is from the tribal community.

Recently, a video clip went viral in which Adhikari was heard saying in public that “Birbaha Hansda will remain beneath his shoes”.

Adhikari’s comments also somewhat coincided with a phase when the state’s political arena experienced heat over a derogatory remark by Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Minister for Correctional Services Akhil Giri on the physical appearance of President, Droupadi Murmu.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had personally apologised for Giri’s comments, and also questioned that why action should not be taken against Adhikari for making comments about Hansda — a woman hailing from the tribal community.

On Wednesday, Hansda filed an FIR at the Jhargram Police Station.

She said that by making derogatory comments against her, Adhikari has actually insulted the entire tribal community.

“I represent the tribal community in the assembly. So, such comments hurt the sentiments of the entire community. Suvendu Adhikari is himself a public representative. Such comments are not acceptable…,” she said.

She also informed that the FIR has been filed under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress activists staged protest demonstrations at several places throughout Wednesday protesting against the comments by the leader of the opposition. The state’s ruling party has also initiated a massive social media campaign in the matter.

20221116-184602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drunk driving should be fully stopped: Goa CM

    No party is committed to making Dalit a CM: A. Narayanaswamy

    Cong calls meet ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s 2nd appearance at ED

    Itanagar civic body bans trading endangered fish, wild meat