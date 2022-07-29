The police and forest departments in Tamil Nadu have registered an FIR against the abuse of a temple elephant at Srivilliputhur.

The action comes following intervention of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Following a plea from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, AWBI took action against the cruel beating of the tusker named Jeymalyatha that was caught on camera, twice.

The AWBI asked the Tamil Nadu principal chief conservator of forest, head of forest force, Virudhnagar district collector and the superintendent of police to direct the concerned authorities to conduct an enquiry and take action per law.

Following this, the FIR under section 289 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, was filed against the mahout of the temple and a wild life offence report under section 2(16)(c) read with 9 and 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972, was reported to be registered by the Srivilliputhur Forest Range.

Of the two videos, the latest one apparently taken on the premises of the Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil temple, the elephant can be heard screaming in pain.

“Now that help is coming for Jeymalyatha, we hope this mistreated elephant will finally get to live free from chains, pain, and fear in a sanctuary,” said PETA India Director of Advocacy Projects Khushboo Gupta.

“Abused elephants commonly attack their mahouts, devotees, and others around them when kept in cruel captivity. But at a sanctuary, the elephant can get the mental relief, veterinary care, and company of other elephants she needs.”

The Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil temple reportedly kept Jeymalyatha in captivity illegally for more than a decade, as she was never returned to the Assam forest department after her six-month lease expired.

The first video, which surfaced in February 2021, showed Jeymalyatha being beaten at a rejuvenation camp and led Tamil Nadu’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to suspend the two mahouts involved.

The Tamil Nadu forest department booked them under Rule 13 of the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2011, and Section 51 of the WPA.

Despite these actions, the second video showed that abuse against Jeymalyatha continued.

20220729-124605