Following the physical assault with officials of Beur Central Jail in Patna, the prison administration levelled charges on former Bihar MLA and Bahubali Anant Singh for the alleged conspiracy of jailbreak on Tuesday.

Singh is lodged in Beur jail under the arms act and other charges.

He along with his associates lodged in the jail were allegedly involved in beating some of the officials on Sunday.

They have alleged that the jail administration deliberately opened the lock of the cell where Singh was lodged and conspired for his murder.

Now, Beur jail administration has lodged an FIR in this matter with Beur police station and alleged that Singh and his associates were trying to take control of the jail so that they could execute an escape plan for some of the hardcore criminals of Bihar lodged in the jail.

“We have registered an FIR against Anant Singh and 30 other inmates. The jail officials have mentioned in their complaint that Singh and his men, lodged in the jail, deliberately attacked the officials to execute the escape plan for the safe passage to the hardcore criminals,” the SHO of the Beur jail said.

As per the complaint, more than 14 officials were injured in the attack by the supporters of Singh. They snatched the keys of other cells and allowed inmates to come outside. They also damaged the CCTV cameras. When Rajesh Kumar Singh, the deputy superintendent tried to calm them down, they attacked him and other officials as well.

