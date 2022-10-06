INDIA

FIR for celebratory firing during ‘shastra puja’

NewsWire
0
0

Firing in the air during the traditional ‘shastra puja’ on Dussehra led to an FIR being registered against unnamed persons after the video of the incident went viral.

The FIR was lodged against unknown persons at the Baradari police station after the video went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Police said that they were examining the video to identify the accused and have lodged the FIR under relevant sections.

According to the police, the shastra puja was being performed at the Hari Mandir of Model Town, when some residents opened fire and shot several rounds in the air. One of them recorded a video of the entire scene, which went viral on social media.

Sub-inspector Vinay Kumar said that on learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot, but the accused had fled by then.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Bhati said, “An FIR has been registered against unknown persons under section 336 (act to endanger human life) of IPC and 30 Arms Act.”

20221006-090002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajasthan to vaccinate those aged 35-45 yrs from May 1

    I owe everything to theatre, says Sherni actor Sampa Mandal

    Rahul visits Vaishno Devi, will Congress fortunes finally change?

    DMK stands for ‘dynasty, money, katta panchayat’: JP Nadda (Ld)