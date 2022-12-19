INDIA

FIR for morphing Yogi’s picture in ‘Pathaan’ song

The Lucknow police have lodged an FIR against a Twitter handle named, ‘AzaarSRK’, for sharing a snippet of the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s face in place of Deepika Padukone.

An FIR has been registered under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Several BJP leaders and Twitter users found this objectionable and disrespectful and demanded strict action against the accused.

The cyber team of the DGP headquarters is currently investigating the matter.

The song ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan has courted controversies ever since it was released. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the song received heavy backlash on social media and from several political leaders.

Madhya Pradesh minister Dr Narottam Mishra fumed over the use of saffron costume in the song. He found several scenes from the song objectionable and obscene.

He even threatened to ban the movie in Madhya Pradesh if those shots are not replaced.

20221219-145802

