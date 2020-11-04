Canindia News

FIR in Goa over Poonam Pandey’s ‘nude’ video shoot

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actor Poonam Pandey has caused yet another stir in Goa. The Goa Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against unknown persons days after pictures of her nude and provocative photoshoot at the secluded Chapoli dam site in Canacona appeared on social media.

The FIR followed a complaint by local opposition party, Goa Forward, which had alleged that Pandey had participated in a “porn” photoshoot in a property owned by the Goa government’s Water Resources department.

According to Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Pankaj Singh, an offence had been registered against unknown persons under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code.

In September, Pandey (29) had filed an FIR against her husband Sam Bombay for causing hurt, criminal intimidation and molestation at the Canacona police station.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

NCB quizzes Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager yet again in Bollywood drugs case

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Katrina Kaif is back in action

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Ananya Birla slams rat race culture in new single

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and Bollywood debut

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kiara Advani recalls being launched by Akshay Kumar in Bollywood

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kanye West hints he will run again for US President in 2024

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

How Rashami Desai’s digital debut role will help break her TV image

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Shruti Haasan releases ‘common display picture’ of father Kamal Haasan ahead of his birthday

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Then and then: Amitabh Bachchan posts throwback picture collage with son Abhishek

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested