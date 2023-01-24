Police in Tamil Nadu have registered an FIR against the administrators of the Great Indian Circus for forcing dogs, horses and camels to perform tricks which are not approved by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

The FIR registered at the Dindigul Taluk police station after receiving a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, is under Sections 3 and 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, and under Sections 26 of PCA Act, for forcing animals to perform unregistered tricks.

The FIR also includes Section 289 of the IPC, 1860, for negligent conduct with respect to a dog that ran into the sitting area.

In its complaint to the police, PETA India also submitted evidence of a violation of laws.

“Great Indian Circus condemns dogs, camels and horses to a bleak existence, denying them everything natural and important to them,” said PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Shilpa Chaudhary on Tuesday.

“PETA India urges families to support only those forms of entertainment which use consenting humans,” she added.

AWBI is the prescribed authority under the PCA Act, 1960, which regulates the use of animals for performances in the country.

