Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Tripathi was booked on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting two men in the national capital, the police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Ashok Vihar police station regarding a case of physical assault near the Lal Bagh area at around 4.30 p.m. after which the police reached the spot.

“During inquiry, it was revealed that Akhilesh Tripathi, the AAP MLA from Model Town constituency, reportedly assaulted two persons named Guddu Halwai and Mukesh Babu, who received injuries and were shifted to the BJRM hospital in Jahangirpuri,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), Usha Rangnani.

She said that the statement of Guddu Halwai has been recorded in which he said that he was present at a function in Ashok Vihar where he was providing catering services.

“During this function, he met Tripathi and complained about sewage problems in the area, which angered the MLA who reportedly hit him on his head with a broken piece of brick,” the DCP said.

Mahesh Babu, a relative of Guddu Halwai, came to mediate in the matter but he was also reportedly assaulted by Tripathi, the official said.

“Guddu Halwai has sustained a minor injury on his head while Mukesh Babu has no external injury,” Rangnani informed.

The police have launched a probe into the matter after registering an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made so far.

