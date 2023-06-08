Goa Police on Thursday registered an FIR against an undertrial prisoner for trying to escape from the Colvale Jail in Bardez.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi informed that the complaint was lodged by jailor Mukund Gawas.

The undertrial prisoner had tried to escape on Wednesday, however he was nabbed.

“When prisoners were brought for free movement in new admission block, the accused person Pradeep Khalko, tried to escape by climbing the inner compound wall by taking support of ground floor roof and gate,” the police said.

