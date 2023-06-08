INDIA

FIR lodged against inmate for trying to escape from Goa jail

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Police on Thursday registered an FIR against an undertrial prisoner for trying to escape from the Colvale Jail in Bardez.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi informed that the complaint was lodged by jailor Mukund Gawas.

The undertrial prisoner had tried to escape on Wednesday, however he was nabbed.

“When prisoners were brought for free movement in new admission block, the accused person Pradeep Khalko, tried to escape by climbing the inner compound wall by taking support of ground floor roof and gate,” the police said.

20230608-151803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Clock’s ticking, have limited time to look for job: Sacked Indian-origin...

    Twins, mother killed as truck driver hits several vehicles in K’taka...

    Piyush Goyal to attend NICDC investors’ conference on Monday

    Political parties fighting musical battle in Uttar Pradesh