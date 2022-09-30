INDIA

FIR lodged against RSS leader Vipin Karnwal for indecent remarks about Ankita’s family

NewsWire
0
0

An FIR has been registered against RSS leader Vipin Karnwal who allegedly made objectionable remarks about the family of Ankita Bhandari.

His post sparked public outrage in Raiwala and Rishikesh and a complaint was filed against him at Raiwala police station.

“I did not go for any candle march or market closure because a father and brother who gobble up the earnings of a 19-year-old girl, whose daughter and sister works at a resort where there is open dissoluteness and a father who is informed about the incident by the girl’s Jammu-based friend is the biggest culprit who kept raw milk before the hungry cats,” Karnwal posted on Facebook in Hindi.

Karnwal has made many objectionable comments about Ankita’s parents which have gone viral.

After the post became viral, Karnwal locked his Facebook profile.

Prior to locking his profile, Karnwal said that he wrote a post stating that he had said something as he was hurt by Ankita’s pain which can make the case weak.

Karnwal has demanded the death sentence for the guilty in the Ankita murder case.

Uttarakhand State Commission for Women president Kusum Kandwal slammed Karnwal for the objectionable comments after which he apologised verbally and in writing.

Ankita’s body was recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24, six days after she went missing from the Vantara resort where she worked.

Three people, including the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya, have been arrested in connection with her death.

20220930-175206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NGT forms panel to look into dumping of waste near Khol-Hai-Raitan...

    Scientists find faster method of predicting space weather

    Sukhbir calls Punjab CM ‘incompetent’ over PM’s security breach

    Akali Dal nominates Beant Singh killer’s sister for Sangrur bypoll