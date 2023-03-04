INDIA

FIR lodged against SMC coordinator for putting up Sisodia’s poster on gate of govt school

A case has been registered against Delhi governments School Management Committee (SMC) coordinator on Saturday for allegedly putting up posters supporting former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who’s presently in CBI custody in connection with the 2021-22 excise policy case, on the main gate of a Delhi government school at the Shastri Park area, an official said.

A senior police officer said that the FIR has been registered under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act at the Shastri Park police station.

According to the FIR, which has been accessed by IANS, on Friday morning, SMC coordinator Gajala in convenience with the principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Shastri Park, asked girl students of the school to get a desk at the school gate following which a large flex of Sisodia was hung on the main gate.

“The principal, who is in-charge of the school building, provided the desks from the school which were used to put up posters showing support towards Sisodia,” stated the FIR.

On Thursday, the BJP had claimed that the Delhi government has set up ‘I love Manish Sisodia’ desks in state-run schools to rally support for the arrested leader, a charge denied by the AAP dispensation.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Saturday extended the CBI custody of Sisodia by two days.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case on February 26 after eight hours of questioning.

The CBI had said that Sisodia was arrested for the alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy as he gave “evasive replies” and “did not cooperate with the investigation”.

It said that the present case was registered against the former Deputy Chief Minister and In-charge Excise Minister, along with 14 others, for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementating the excise policy for 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

A charge-sheet was filed on December 25, 2022 against then CEO of a Mumbai-based private company and six others.

Sisodia was issued a notice under Section 41A of the Cr.PC for joining the investigation on February 19.

20230304-215601

