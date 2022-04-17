INDIA

FIR lodged in NW Delhi violence

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police has registered an FIR into the case of violence that took place in Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, a police official said.

“We have lodged an FIR into the incident and an investigation has been initiated,” Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, New Delhi, Dependra Pathak told IANS.

He said the situation is now peaceful and under control.

Severe clashes took place at the Jahangirpuri area of north-west Delhi on Saturday evening due to the ‘Shobha Yatra’ that was being organised on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The area where the clashes took place was still under heavy police security cover.

20220417-055203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AINRC will be dumped by BJP if NDA comes to power:...

    13th Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival goes virtual, starts Jan 21

    TN doctors to help medicos overcome English language barrier

    BJP’s central leadership targets to garner power in Puducherry