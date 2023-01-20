Gujarat Police, after a court’s intervention, registered an FIR in a case pertaining to rape, kidnapping, and forceful abortion of a woman in Banaskantha district.

The Deesa rural police have named eight persons, including the victim’s brother, in the FIR lodged on Thursday night.

The victim had fallen in love with one Mukesh Vaghela and both got married in October 2021. Their marriage was not accepted by the victim’s family. Victim’s brother Suresh along with others kidnapped her from Vithodar village of Deesa taluka on June 9, 2022, and took her to Rajasthan.

According to the complainant, who was four months pregnant at that time, she was confined at a house there and was later taken to a hospital, where she was forced to undergo an abortion.

The victim has alleged that she was again taken to the house, and her brother Suresh sold her to one Bhinmal Hiraji. Hariji later handed over her to one Dinesh Modi, who raped her at his residence and confined her illegally.

She, however, managed to escape and return to her husband’s house. With support of her husband and in-laws, she tried to lodge a complaint against her brother and others, but the police “refused” to register the complaint. She then knocked doors of the court, and the court ordered the police to register the FIR.

