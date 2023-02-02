INDIA

FIR registered against Kerala HC Advocates Association president

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala Police has registered an FIR against advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor who has been under the scanner after allegations surfaced that he took money from his clients to bribe some judges of the High Court.

After a preliminary probe by the local police, a decision to register the FIR was taken.

Kidangoor — president of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA) — has been charged under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Besides, a charge under the Prevention of Corruption Act which deals with the offence of public servants taking illegal money has also been taken.

Trouble started after a lawyer put up a social media post alleging that Kidangoor was taking money from some clients to be given to judges for a favourable verdict.

The vigilance wing of the High Court began a probe and is understood to have found some evidence and the report was sent to the Kerala Police and it was after their preliminary probe the FIR was registered.

Early this week, the Bar Council of Kerala (BCK) also started taking steps against him after a special urgent meeting was held and decided to serve a show cause notice to him.

20230202-153404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fresh row over Kerala Women’s Commission member’s PhD degree

    Delhi court seeks medical report on bail plea of accused in...

    ‘Female members of family incapable of accepting summons’: SC issues notice...

    Juhi Parmar looks back as her show ‘Kumkum’ celebrate 20 years