The Kerala Police has registered an FIR against advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor who has been under the scanner after allegations surfaced that he took money from his clients to bribe some judges of the High Court.

After a preliminary probe by the local police, a decision to register the FIR was taken.

Kidangoor — president of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA) — has been charged under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Besides, a charge under the Prevention of Corruption Act which deals with the offence of public servants taking illegal money has also been taken.

Trouble started after a lawyer put up a social media post alleging that Kidangoor was taking money from some clients to be given to judges for a favourable verdict.

The vigilance wing of the High Court began a probe and is understood to have found some evidence and the report was sent to the Kerala Police and it was after their preliminary probe the FIR was registered.

Early this week, the Bar Council of Kerala (BCK) also started taking steps against him after a special urgent meeting was held and decided to serve a show cause notice to him.

20230202-153404