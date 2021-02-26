To promote cleanliness in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, from now onwards people found polluting the environment will be penalised by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against them in a police station. Indore has been declared as the cleanest city in the country.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal said under the Cleanliness Survey 2021 launched in Indore, colouring, painting and promoting beautiful art works is being undertaken by the corporation at various places for the beautification of the city.

The beauty and cleanliness of Indore is, however, being tarnished by some people who are putting up advertisements by posting banners, posters and pamphlets on the walls of the city.

An FIR is now being registered against those polluting the cleanliness of the city under the Madhya Pradesh Sampatti Virupan Nivaran Adhiniyam, 1994.

During an inspection by Pratibha Pal in Indore’s Vijay Nagar area, she instructed officials to take action against those putting up advertisements and posters on electric poles and green belts on the roadside and footpaths. An FIR has been lodged in the Vijayanagar police station in this connection by Supervisor Rajesh Sharma.

–IANS

