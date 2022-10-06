INDIA

Fire at Delhi cloth market, one charred body found

The fire fighters found one charred body of a male on the second floor of a building in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar cloth market where a major fire had erupted.

The fire broke out on Wednesday evening. The fire was brought under control during midnight, but the rescue operation was continuing.

According to the fire department, they got a call at around 5.30 p.m., and 34 fire engines were sent to the spot.

“We had pressed 150 fire fighters to bring the fire under control. Major problem was that there was no water source nearby and the lanes were narrow, so fire tenders had to stop far away,” the fire official had said.

The official further said that the fire started in the clothes shop which later spread. The entire area was cordoned off by the police, who were also assisting the fire fighters.

