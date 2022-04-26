INDIA

Fire at Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar market (Ld)

A fire broke out in a shop at the Lajpat Nagar market in south east Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, a Fire Department official said.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 2.40 p.m. at C 15, Amar Colony, Main Market, Lajpat nagar after which 10 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

“The fire broke out in a Dhaba (small eatery) on the ground floor and later, it spread to a grocery store on the first floor of the same building,” the official told IANS.

The situation came under control at 3.20 p.m., however, the firemen are still there and cooling process is underway.

The Lajpat Nagar market, located in southeast Delhi, is one of the most crowded markets of the city and is known for shopping places having exquisite and fashionable outfits.

Today’s fire incident comes just a day after a fire broke out at adjacent Jamia Nagar in which five cattle were charred to death.

