INDIA

Fire at east Delhi hospital, no casualties

NewsWire
0
0

A fire broke out at a private hospital in east Delhi on Saturday evening but there were no casualties, a fire department official said.

The official said that they received a call about the fire incident at the Jain Hospital, located at Pushpanjali Enclave, Vikas Marg Extension, Patparganj at around 4.45 p.m. after which five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

“The fire was in a split air conditioner on the second floor of the hospital building,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said, adding that all the patients were safely evacuated.

On May 27, the city witnessed back-to-back fire incidents at two different hospitals but fortunately no injuries or casualties were reported.

20220604-193403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    South Central Railways harnesses new-age containers for bulk cement transport

    Dalai Lama takes first dose of coronavirus vaccine

    India’s 1st D2C unicorn Licious raises $150 mn, to widen reach

    Ramban tunnel collapse: J&K LG monitoring situation