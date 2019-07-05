Fire at furniture market in south Delhi, no casualties

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) A fire broke out in the furniture market in south Delhi late on Monday but has been controlled, officials said. No one was injured.

According to fire department officials, the fire broke out in the furniture market of Munirka on Monday evening.

“We received a call about the fire around 9.50 pm, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said a senior fire official.

Police said that it took an hour to bring the flames under control but no casualties were reported in the incident.

–IANS

adv/vd