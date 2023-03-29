A major fire broke out at Papaya Tree Hotel in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city on Wednesday morning.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

As per the reports, the blaze started in the early hours of the morning and quickly spread throughout the hotel.

The incident caused panic and chaos among the guests and staff. Around 25 people who were present inside the hotel were successfully rescued with the help of a crane.

Some of the guests were reported to have suffered from smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, three fire tenders and five water tankers have been rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the blaze.

The area is being evacuated.

20230329-111802