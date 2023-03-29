INDIA

Fire at Indore hotel, no casualty reported

NewsWire
0
0

A major fire broke out at Papaya Tree Hotel in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city on Wednesday morning.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

As per the reports, the blaze started in the early hours of the morning and quickly spread throughout the hotel.

The incident caused panic and chaos among the guests and staff. Around 25 people who were present inside the hotel were successfully rescued with the help of a crane.

Some of the guests were reported to have suffered from smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, three fire tenders and five water tankers have been rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the blaze.

The area is being evacuated.

20230329-111802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tension erupts along Assam-Meghalaya border village

    Top benefits of lemon for your skin and hair

    Ukraine crisis: Over 2K Indians to be brought back on Sunday

    Covid may remain like common cold: Dr. Nageshwar Reddy