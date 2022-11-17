HEALTHINDIA

Fire at Kolkata’s SSKM Medical College and Hospital, no casualties

NewsWire
0
12

An incident of fire was reported at state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in central Kolkata on Thursday night, but in an area where there were no patients or attendants.

According to sources, the fire was detected around 10.15 p.m. at the CT scan building adjacent to the emergency division of the hospital.

Hospital sources said that when the fire was detected ,there were no patients or their family members near the place of fire. There were some hospital staff there who could be safely evacuated in time.

Nine fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and started the task of dousing the fire. The electricity connection to the building where the fire was detected was snapped. Initial investigation has revealed that a short circuit in a CT scan machine has been the cause of the fire.

State Power, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Aroop Biswas immediately rushed to the spot. He informed media persons that the fire is more or less under control, though the firemen are trying to locate the hidden pocket fires.

“A CT scan machine has been totally gutted because of the fire. There had been no casualty or injury. Actually, the tension was because the spot where the fire was detected is adjacent to the emergency division where patients and their family members crowd round the clock,” he said.

20221117-232203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP to open more primary and community health centres

    Pakistanis urged to get vaccinated, follow guidelines

    J&K logs 2,381 new Covid cases, 21 deaths

    44 children in Noida tested positive for Covid in last 7...