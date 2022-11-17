An incident of fire was reported at state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in central Kolkata on Thursday night, but in an area where there were no patients or attendants.

According to sources, the fire was detected around 10.15 p.m. at the CT scan building adjacent to the emergency division of the hospital.

Hospital sources said that when the fire was detected ,there were no patients or their family members near the place of fire. There were some hospital staff there who could be safely evacuated in time.

Nine fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and started the task of dousing the fire. The electricity connection to the building where the fire was detected was snapped. Initial investigation has revealed that a short circuit in a CT scan machine has been the cause of the fire.

State Power, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Aroop Biswas immediately rushed to the spot. He informed media persons that the fire is more or less under control, though the firemen are trying to locate the hidden pocket fires.

“A CT scan machine has been totally gutted because of the fire. There had been no casualty or injury. Actually, the tension was because the spot where the fire was detected is adjacent to the emergency division where patients and their family members crowd round the clock,” he said.

