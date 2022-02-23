COMMUNITY

Fire at Liberal MP’s Mississauga office was a targeted incident, say Peel Police

By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
0
2

Officers from Peel’s 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are asking for the public’s assistance with an arson investigation at a federal constituency office in Mississauga.

The office belongs to Liberal MP Peter Fonseca and police believe it was a targeted incident.

Police said that early Tuesday morning at 4:19 a.m, emergency services received reports of a fire at a federal constituency office located within a commercial plaza in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road East and Tomken Road in the City of Mississauga.

The fire department extinguished the fire but three units were damaged. Thankfully no one suffered any injuries.

Peel police say this is a targeted incident. Investigators are working with the Fire Marshal’s office to determine the fire’s cause and circumstances.

Investigators are also appealing to anyone with any information to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.