Fire at Liberal MP’s Mississauga office was a targeted incident, say Peel Police

Officers from Peel’s 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are asking for the public’s assistance with an arson investigation at a federal constituency office in Mississauga.

The office belongs to Liberal MP Peter Fonseca and police believe it was a targeted incident.

Police said that early Tuesday morning at 4:19 a.m, emergency services received reports of a fire at a federal constituency office located within a commercial plaza in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road East and Tomken Road in the City of Mississauga.

The fire department extinguished the fire but three units were damaged. Thankfully no one suffered any injuries.

Peel police say this is a targeted incident. Investigators are working with the Fire Marshal’s office to determine the fire’s cause and circumstances.

Investigators are also appealing to anyone with any information to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.