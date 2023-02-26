A fire broke out at office of Delhi Golf Club in the national capital on Sunday.

No person was harmed in the blaze that lasted for around 34 minutes.

In the incident, office furniture was gutted.

According to fire department, they got a call about the blaze at 10.26 a.m after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“No one was hurt in the incident. The fire was brought under control by 11 a.m. The cause of fire is yet to be known. A short circuit might have caused it,” said a fire official.

The fire official said that a team from local police station had also reached the spot to assist them.

Cooling operation was underway.

20230226-115402