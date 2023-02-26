INDIA

Fire at office of Delhi Golf Club, none hurt

NewsWire
0
0

A fire broke out at office of Delhi Golf Club in the national capital on Sunday.

No person was harmed in the blaze that lasted for around 34 minutes.

In the incident, office furniture was gutted.

According to fire department, they got a call about the blaze at 10.26 a.m after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“No one was hurt in the incident. The fire was brought under control by 11 a.m. The cause of fire is yet to be known. A short circuit might have caused it,” said a fire official.

The fire official said that a team from local police station had also reached the spot to assist them.

Cooling operation was underway.

20230226-115402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The switch hit should be banned completely: Scott Styris

    CAA, dengue, remarks on Prez – issues that will rock winter...

    Cisco launches dedicated India Webex infrastructure with new data centre

    SP to launch ‘jail bharo’ movement against govt ‘atrocities’