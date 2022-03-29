INDIA

Fire at Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF choppers rushed in

A fire broke out in Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger Reserve following which the Indian Air Force (IAF) sent two helicopters to bring the blaze under control, officials said on Tuesday.

The IAF said that on a request from the Alwar district administration for assistance in controlling the fire that has spread over large areas in Sariska Tiger Reserve, it has deployed two Mi 17 V5 helicopters for the Bambi Bucket operation.

“The operation is underway,” the IAF said.

The fire began on Monday evening. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Villagers residing in the periphery of the fire-affected areas have been moved to safety.

