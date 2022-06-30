Domestic smart wearable brand Fire-Boltt on Thursday launched Ring 3 — a feature-loaded affordable smartwatch from its popular Ring series.

Priced at Rs 3,499, Ring 3, with a 1.8 inches display, will be available in five colour variants — gold, black, grey, silver, navy, and rose gold — from July 3 on amazon.in and fireboltt.com.

“Bigger, bolder and brighter are the three words that define the exquisite craftsmanship named Ring 3. Another first from Fire-Boltt, Ring 3 is the perfect blend of style and smartness,” Fire-Boltt co-founders Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, said in a statement.

“While it boasts of a display like none other in the market, it is sportier than its predecessors with a boxful of 118 sports modes to keep track of every step, every lap, every stats, and crush all fitness goals,” they added.

The co-founders also said that the AI Voice Assistant-laced Ring 3 let users answer and even make a call using the Recent Call logs.

Fire-Boltt Ring 3 is loaded with advanced health-tracking metrics to keep a closer check on your health anytime, the company said.

SPO2 tracking, which has become a necessity in the wake of the pandemic, is close to the precision and easy to use while it is also equipped with a 24/7 dynamic real-time heart tracker. The smartwatch also comes with IP-67 water-resistant feature. The other features include Camera Control, Sedentary Reminder, Drink Water Reminder, Music Control, and multiple watch faces.

