INDIA

Fire breaks out again at Ghazipur dumping yard

NewsWire
0
0

A fire broke out again on Wednesday at the dumping yard at Ghazipur in east Delhi, less than a month after a blaze was reported from the same spot on March 28.

At least eight fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire, officials said.

Sources said smoke emanating from the heaps of waste is posing challenge to those engaged in controlling the fire.

The fire — likely to have broken out due to the soaring mercury — has affected the nearby residents as they are forced to stay indoors, apart from facing difficulties in breathing.

Earlier, the fire that broke out on March 28 was brought under control by the fire-fighters in 3-4 days.

20220420-215206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sunni cleric slams V-C’s stand on ‘azaan’ (Ld)

    This kid’s ‘Covid memoirs’ get PM’s appreciation

    JCB Prize for Literature announces longlist for 2021, dominated by debut...

    Harsha murder case: K’taka CID to probe ‘celebratory’ posts