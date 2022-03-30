INDIA

Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi’s Narela

NewsWire
0
0

A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory on Wednesday in the Narela industrial area of the national capital, a fire department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 11.27 a.m. in a factory at plot no 2651, B block, near MSP Mall, Narela Industrial area, in northern Delhi after which as many as 5 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

“The inferno has been brought under control now,” the official told IANS.

The official was unable to furnish details about any injuries or casualties.

20220330-121807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aryan Khan ‘not’ cleared of drug charges — Few takers for...

    Suspected Chinese spy held while illegally entering India from B’desh

    How Bijapur fought acute malnutrition through millets, decentralisation

    Prashant Kishor enrolls himself as voter from Mamata’s Bhabanipur constituency