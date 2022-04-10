INDIA

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi

A fire broke out at a banquet hall on Sunday in the national capital, a fire department official said.

The official said the department received a call about the fire incident at 11.13 a.m. in the Maiden Crown Banquet Hall, Peeragarhi Chowk, in Delhi after which as many as seven fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

As per the latest report, the firemen are currently dousing the flames. So far there has been no report of injury or casualty in the incident.

The firefighting operation was still going on at the time of filing of this report.

The incident comes a day after 14 people, including six firefighters, were injured in two separate incidents in Delhi.

