Fire breaks out at bar in Bhubaneswar; no casualty reported

NewsWire
Fire broke out in a bar at Shaheed Nagar area of Bhubaneswar on Monday. However, no injury or casualty was reported in the fire, officials said.

After getting information, fire services personnel along with equipment rushed to the spot and launched an operation to control the blaze.

Thick smoke billowing out of the building engulfed the entire area and made the rescue operation tough.

A restaurant was running from the underground. The fire service personnel drilled holes on the wall of the restaurant from the outer side to douse the flames inside the restaurant.

It is suspected that the fire might have spread from underground as an electric installation was also there. However, the exact cause would be ascertained after a thorough probe.

Four persons trapped in the fourth floor of the complex have been rescued safely by the firefighters.

“We have already rescued the four persons trapped inside the building. They have suffered no injuries. It is too early to say about the cause of the mishap,” said Sanjeev Satpathy, ACP, Bhubaneswar.

20230619-184002

