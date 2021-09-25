A massive fire broke out at a cardboard godown in southwest Delhi area on Saturday night, officials said. No casualties, however, were reported.

An official said 14 fire tenders that were rushed to the spot have managed to bring the fire under control.

The fire broke out at the cardboard godown of a four-storey building in Dabri village near Dada Dev hospital.

An official said the fire was so massive that it eventually spread to the third floor leading to the collapse of its roof. No casualties, however, were reported.

–IANS

avr/pgh