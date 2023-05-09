A massive blaze erupted at the Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area on Tuesday, said a fire department official.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call regarding the blaze was received at around 3.50 a.m., following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire had started in the ICU ward near oxygen store and plant on the ground floor. No casuality has been reported so far,” said a senior DFS official.

“Most dreaded things in fire incidents ,for firemen, are cylinder blasts, but team DFS has always taken risks to protect lives & property the citizens of Delhi. A fire in Base Hosptial, Cantt, was received, 5 fire unit were rushed to the site, team fought in the presence of cylinder,” DFS chief Atul Garg said in a tweet.

The fire department is still working on cooling down process.

