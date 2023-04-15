A fire broke out at the New Supermarket in Dhaka near the popular Newmarket on Saturday.

Presently, 28 units of the fire service and a Border Guard Bangladesh rescue team are working to control the blaze.

Confirming the development, Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service, Shajahan Sikder told IANS that the blaze was reported at 5.40 a.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no reports of any casualties or injuries so far.

This is the second fire incident in Bangladesh capital within a month.

On April 4, a massive fire erupted at the Bangabazar wholesale market in Dhaka, the biggest such shopping complex in Bangladesh.

Some 7,000 shops were gutted in the blaze which was completely doused after 75 hours.

20230415-084602