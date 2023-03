A massive fire broke out at a factory in north Delhi’s Roshanara road.

According to Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the blaze in a factory at the Roshanara road near Pul Bangash metro station was received around 11.50 a.m.

“Total 18 fire tenders have been rushed to the site so far,” he added.

More details are awaited.

20230301-124806