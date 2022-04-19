A fire broke out at a furniture manufacturing factory in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon, a Fire Department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the incident around 1.16 p.m. at a factory located at 1/38, furniture market, Kirti Nagar in west Delhi after which 15 fire engines were immediately pressed into service.

“So far there has been no casualty in the incident,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

As the firemen reached the spot, they assessed the situation following which, the Fire Department rushed seven more fire tenders to the spot.

“Presently 22 fire engines are dousing the flames,” another official said.

The incident comes just two days after a fire broke out in the Uphaar Cinema Hall in south Delhi. No injuries or casualties were reported in that incident.

20220419-145202