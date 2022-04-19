INDIA

Fire breaks out at furniture manufacturing factory in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A fire broke out at a furniture manufacturing factory in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon, a Fire Department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the incident around 1.16 p.m. at a factory located at 1/38, furniture market, Kirti Nagar in west Delhi after which 15 fire engines were immediately pressed into service.

“So far there has been no casualty in the incident,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

As the firemen reached the spot, they assessed the situation following which, the Fire Department rushed seven more fire tenders to the spot.

“Presently 22 fire engines are dousing the flames,” another official said.

The incident comes just two days after a fire broke out in the Uphaar Cinema Hall in south Delhi. No injuries or casualties were reported in that incident.

20220419-145202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi hospital sees 2-fold rise in adolescents with anxiety, depression

    NABARD sanctions highest allocation of Rs 4,013cr to Odisha

    Swap out harmful chemical based skincare products

    PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of hydropower projects in Himachal