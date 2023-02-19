SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Fire breaks out at high-rise building in Bangladesh capital Dhaka

NewsWire
0
0

A devastating fire broke out at a multi-storied building in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, with no death reported so far.

At least seven fire engines were fighting the fire on the sixth floor of the 12-storey building in Dhaka’s diplomatic area Gulshan, which is sending thick black smoke into the air visible at least several km away.

The cause of the fire, which broke out around 7 p.m. local time, has not been ascertained with the security officials yet to comment on the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

No one knows how many are trapped inside the burning building though dozens of people were shortly evacuated from the building.

Several people reportedly jumped off the building in a bid to save themselves from the blaze.

20230220-022602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak Minister lambasts Imran Khan for suggesting martial law

    Nepal offers cash aid to Covid-affected families

    Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets Nepal President, PM

    Ansar Al-Islam leader arrested in Dhaka