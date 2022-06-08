INDIA

Fire breaks out at Home Ministry in North Block, no casualties

A fire broke out at the first floor of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in North Block.

The fire brigade department received a call about the incident at around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, after which seven fire engines were sent to the spot to douse the fire.

“Fire was in telephone exchange at upper ground floor room number 82A and 82B of MHA. The room had computer, air conditioner, wires, telephone exchange accessories and other items,” said the fire official.

The exact reason for the fire was not yet to be ascertained, however, it is being said a short circuit could be the possible cause of the fire.

No one was hurt in the incident. The fire was brought under control by 1:15 a.m.

