Fire breaks out at jhuggi in Delhi, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a jhuggi behind DPS Mathura Road in Southeast Delhi on Wednesday, but no one was injured in the incident, a fire department official said.

According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a blaze at a jhuggi behind DPS Mathura Road was received at 5.03 p.m. following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire is under control and so far no injuries have been reported. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” Garg added.

20230510-190802

