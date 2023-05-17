A fire broke out at a JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Wednesday, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg said that a call regarding the fire at the JJ cluster in Buland Masjid Mazaarwala road was received at around 12.10 p.m.

“A total 12 fire tenders rushed to the site. Fire is under control. So far no casualty has been reported,” said Garg.

Due to the fire, there were also multiple cylinder blasts.

