INDIA

Fire breaks out at MCD godown in south Delhi

A major fire broke out at Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s godown in south Delhi’s Triveni complex in Sheikh Sarai area.

The Fire department received information about the incident at nearly 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The department said nearly 13 fire engines were rushed to the site to bring the fire under control.

“Initially we sent six fire tenders and later when the fire turned big we sent 7 more fire tenders. By 6 a.m., the fire was under control,” said the fire official.

The fire official added that the rescue operation was still underway and no person was hurt in the incident.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

