A fire has broken out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana area on Monday, an official said.

No causality, however, has been reported, a fire department official said.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official, a call regarding the blaze at a plastic factory in sector-1 in the Bawana Industrial area sector was received around 5.10 p.m.

“A total of 10 tenders were rushed to the spot. The operation to douse the flames is going on,” the official added.

20230515-203402