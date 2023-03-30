INDIA

Fire breaks out during Ram Navami celebrations in Andhra temple

A fire broke out during Ram Navami celebrations at a temple in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Venugopala Swamy temple at Duvva.

A canopy erected in the temple premises for the celebrations was gutted in the fire.

The incident sent panic among devotees when they were participating in Kalyana utsavam. They ran out to save themselves.

Big flames were seen leaping out of the temple premises. Fire fighting personnel doused the fire with the help of locals.

The fire broke out after some devotees burst firecrackers and one of the burning crackers fell on the canopy.

With the incident not resulting in any casualty, organisers and devotees heaved a sigh of relief.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

