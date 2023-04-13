A fire broke out at an AIIMS building in Jharkhand’s Deoghar on Thursday, though no casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire brigade teams that reached the spot brought the fire under control after an hour. State Health Minister Banna Gupta has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

The fire broke out in the lower portion of B Block, as high flames started rising and a cloud of smoke spread in the entire premises within minutes. People present in the premises were taken to safer places.

AIIMS Director Saurabh Varshney said that the fire broke out due to a spark during welding work in an under-construction area.

There was a pile of garbage lying there, which had inflammable items including plastic.

