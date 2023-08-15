A fire broke out at a furniture godown in west Delhi on Tuesday, a fire department official said, adding that no casualty was reported.

Director of the Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze was received at 10.25 a.m., following which four fire tenders were pressed into service.

“The fire erupted in the second floor of a building at Nawab Gali Lakkad Market in Kirti Nagar. The flames were doused by 11 a.m and no one was injured in the incident,” Garg added.

