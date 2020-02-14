Fire breaks out in Delhi slum area, no casualties

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) A fire broke out at a slum area near Sector-16 in Rohini here on Saturday evening, officials said. There were, however, no casualties.

Twelve fire-fighting vehicles of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) were rushed to douse the fire that broke out around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

“Fire department personnel are struggling to control the fire. An alert has been sent to all fire stations in the vicinity to keep fire engines ready for any kind of emergency,” DFS director Atul Garg told IANS,

The slum area where the fire broke out is locally known as ‘Bengali Basti’.

