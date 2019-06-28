Fire breaks out in Ghaziabad mall

Ghaziabad, June 30 (IANS) A major fire broke out in a mall in Ghaziabad’s main commercial hub of Raj Nagar District Centre on Sunday.

The incident occurred at about 3:00 p.m. at Gaur Central Mall. No major loss of life or damage was reported.

The fire department said serious damage was averted due to prompt action

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Sunil Kumar Singh said he received information at 2:50 p.m. about the fire that broke out in BarBeque restaurant on the fifth floor of the mall.

Two fire tenders along with over a dozen firemen were pressed into service. They rescued the trapped customers from the emergency exit via the kitchen and covered the duct from where the smoke was flowing.

The firemen controlled the blaze within half an hour and rescued all the customers from the shopping mall.

The cause of the fire apparently was a short circuit.

–IANS

sps/kr