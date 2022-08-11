INDIA

Fire breaks out in Gujarat hotel, 27 rescued

NewsWire
0
0

Fire brigade teams were pressed into service after a massive fire broke out at Alento Hotel near Jamnagar in Gujarat on Thursday evening.

The firemen have successfully rescued 27 guests, while three staffers are being treated at a local hospital.

The fire broke out at around around 8.30 pm on Thursday, following which district collector Saurabh Pardhi and DSP Premsukh Delu rushed to the spot.

A fire officer told the local media that out of the 36 rooms in the hotel, 18 were occupied by 27 guests, all of whom have been rescued safely.

20220811-235601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NDRF deploys 44 teams in Gujarat in anticipation of Tauktae

    Raje skips 3-day BJP camp in R’than; meets Shah in Delhi

    President Kovind leaves for Turkmenistan, Netherlands

    Transgenders in UP to get access to old age home facility