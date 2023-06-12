A massive fire broke out at the Satpuda Bhavan in Bhopal, a state government office. As per reports, the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building.

Several fire-fighting vehicles have been rushed to spot to douse the fire. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

The multi-story building has several offices of the state government, and the health department office operated on the fourth floor.

It has been learnt that the documents of the health department have been destroyed due to the fire.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

20230612-174802