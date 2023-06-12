INDIA

Fire breaks out in MP govt office, health data destroyed

NewsWire
0
0

A massive fire broke out at the Satpuda Bhavan in Bhopal, a state government office. As per reports, the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building.

Several fire-fighting vehicles have been rushed to spot to douse the fire. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

The multi-story building has several offices of the state government, and the health department office operated on the fourth floor.

It has been learnt that the documents of the health department have been destroyed due to the fire.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

20230612-174802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha reports 2,703 Covid cases, Health Minister tests positive

    Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Chowdhury test positive for Covid

    ‘For love’s sake’: Muslim man converts for his Hindu wife

    NDRF, police on high alert in TN after warning for extreme...