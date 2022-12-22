A fire broke out in a commercial building in Noida but the fire brigade personnel have doused around 80 per cent of the blaze.

The incident took place on Thursday in the area under Police Station Phase-3.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far and will be investigated after the fire is extinguished completely.

The police have evacuated the buildings nearby and have cordoned off the area.

According to information received from the Fire Department, they were informed of a fire breaking out on the fifth floor of Space Design International Company in Sector-67 of Noida.

No loss of life has been reported in the incident.

